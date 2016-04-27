China rail freight falls 9 pct in Q1 - state planner

BEIJING, April 27 (Reuters) - China’s rail freight volume fell 9.0 percent in the first quarter of 2016 from a year earlier to 791 million tonnes, the country’s top economic planner said on Wednesday.

For March, the amount of cargo move by railways declined 6.4 percent year-on-year to 274 million tonnes, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said on its website.

The tepid reading comes after China posted its weakest economic growth in 25 years in 2015.

Many China watchers look to rail volumes along with other activity gauges such as power consumption amid concerns about the reliability of official economic data. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)