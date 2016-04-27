FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China rail freight falls 9 pct in Q1 - state planner
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
April 27, 2016 / 9:35 AM / a year ago

China rail freight falls 9 pct in Q1 - state planner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 27 (Reuters) - China’s rail freight volume fell 9.0 percent in the first quarter of 2016 from a year earlier to 791 million tonnes, the country’s top economic planner said on Wednesday.

For March, the amount of cargo move by railways declined 6.4 percent year-on-year to 274 million tonnes, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said on its website.

The tepid reading comes after China posted its weakest economic growth in 25 years in 2015.

Many China watchers look to rail volumes along with other activity gauges such as power consumption amid concerns about the reliability of official economic data. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.