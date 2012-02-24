China's railway ministry to launch $6.4 bln tenders -report

SHANGHAI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - China’s Ministry of Railways will start a new round of tender offers this year for its high-speed railways that could be worth up to 40 billion yuan ($6.35 billion), the China Securities Journal reported on Friday, quoting industry sources.

The ministry also plans to procure 86 billion yuan worth of vehicles this year, the sources told the newspaper.

China CNR Corp and China South Locomotive and Rolling Stock Corp Ltd (CSR) , may be the main beneficiaries of the tender offer and could see the new orders impacting results in 2013 and beyond, the newspaper said. ($1 = 6.2985 yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)