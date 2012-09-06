FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China approves 25 rail projects worth $110 billion - paper
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
September 6, 2012 / 12:20 AM / in 5 years

China approves 25 rail projects worth $110 billion - paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Sept 6 (Reuters) - China’s top planning body has approved 25 rail projects that could be worth more than 700 billion yuan ($110.3 billion), the official China Securities Journal reported on Thursday, the latest measure to stimulate the country’s slowing economy.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) has approved project plans and feasibility studies for the 25 projects in cities such as Suzhou, Hangzhou, Chengdu, Shenzhen, Changchun and Tianjin, the paper reported, quoting the NDRC’s website.

It estimated the investment amount, excluding two inter-city railways, would be more than 700 billion yuan.

This week, China rolled out a series of plans for infrastructure spending, notably from the Ministry of Railroads, aiming to boost confidence that the government is committed to keeping economic growth from sagging further.

A source close to the NDRC told the paper it is unlikely there will be a large number of approvals in the fourth quarter. ($1 = 6.3492 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.