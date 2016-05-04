FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China fines Hitachi, CRRC unit for failing to declare joint venture
#Market News
May 4, 2016 / 7:05 AM / a year ago

China fines Hitachi, CRRC unit for failing to declare joint venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, May 4 (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry has fined Japan’s Hitachi Ltd and a unit of domestic trainmaker CRRC Corp 150,000 yuan ($23,100) each for failing to declare a joint venture set up over three years ago.

Hitachi and Beijing CNR agreed in March 2013 to set up a rail traffic signal joint venture and obtained a business license a year later but failed to declare the tie-up to authorities, the Ministry of Commerce’s anti-monopoly bureau said in a statement on Wednesday.

Beijing CNR was a unit of China CNR, which merged with rival trainmaker CSR Corp to create CRRC Corp last year.

In a separate statement, the commerce ministry said it had also fined Bombardier and China’s New United Group 400,000 yuan and 300,000 yuan respectively for failing to declare a joint venture set up in 2015 to bid on urban rail and tram traffic signal contracts. ($1 = 6.4972 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

