China 2012 rapeseed output 13-14 mln tonnes-COFCO chairman

BEIJING, March 4 (Reuters) - China’s rapeseed output for 2012 is expected to be between 13 and 14 million tonnes, the chairman of the nation’s top state-owned grains trader COFCO said on Sunday, marking a slight increase from its estimated 2011/12 harvest.

But Ning Gaoning said China’s corn imports for 2012 are likely to hold steady or even slip from a year ago due to a bumper harvest at home, while soybean imports should rise further this year.

Ning, who spoke on the sidelines of a meeting preceding China’s annual parliament session starting Monday, did not quantify his forecasts for corn and soybean imports.

As part of food and national security policy, Beijing controls most of China’s grain imports by insisting about 95 percent of the country’s consumption of certain grains are grown at home.

But some experts argue it is more efficient for China to import grains as farming uses a lot of land and water.

China imported some 1.75 million tonnes of corn in 2011. It became a net corn importer in 2010.

Hamburg-based oilseeds analysts at Oil World have predicted that China’s rapeseed/canola crop harvest likely hit 11.6 million tonnes in 2011/12, down from 12.2 million in 2010/11.

China is the world’s largest soybean buyer and has been increasing its imports of oilseeds including soybean and rapeseed, which are crushed into meal and edible oils, to meet rising demand.

Ning said COFCO, which owns a group of listed units including China Foods Ltd, expects to post sales of 200 billion yuan ($31.8 billion) this year and has no plans to raise cash through the stock market.

Instead, he said COFCO intends to finance itself by selling bonds including yaun-denominated debt in Hong Kong. ($1 = 6.2982 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Laura Yin and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by David Holmes)