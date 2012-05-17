China increases rare earths export quota-MOC

SHANGHAI, May 17 (Reuters) - China has issued an additional 10,680 tonnes of rare earths export quotas for this year, bringing the total amount issued so far to 21,226 tonnes, the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) said on Thursday.

Baotou Steel Group, the parent of Baotou Steel Rare-Earth Hi-Tech, China’s top producer of the minerals, has been given a quota for 1,447 tonnes, while the Aluminum Corp of China (CHINALCO) has received a quota for 970 tonnes, MOFCOM said.

The increased allocation comprises 9,490 tonnes of light rare earths and 1,190 tonnes of heavy rare earths.

China, the world’s largest producer of rare earths, set its export quota at 30,184 tonnes last year and the government has said the 2012 quota would be largely steady.

Beijing normally issues the allocation in two tranches, usually at the beginning and the middle of each year. It has yet to issue the second tranche of the quota for 2012.

Rare earths, minerals essential to the modern global economy, are used in all sorts of cell phone, television, computer and military technology.

China’s attempts to restrict output and exports have caused widespread alarm overseas, but Beijing has insisted that its attempts to impose order on the sector were primarily motivated by environmental concerns and are compliant with World Trade Organisation rules. (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; editing by Miral Fahmy)