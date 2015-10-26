FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's money rates mixed, bond yields slip after rate cut
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
#Asia
October 26, 2015 / 2:12 AM / 2 years ago

China's money rates mixed, bond yields slip after rate cut

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - China's primary money rates
were mixed on Monday and bond yields fell after the central bank
cut interest rates and banks' reserve ratios on Friday night.
    The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day
repo traded in the interbank market, considered the
best indicator of general liquidity in China, was 2.4067
percent, 2.46 basis points (bps) from the previous day's closing
average rate. 
    The Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (SHIBOR) for same tenor
was flat at 2.3970 percent.
    The one-day or overnight rate stood at 1.8773 percent and
the 14-day repo was 2.6840 percent.
    The spread of the five-year credit default swap rate on
Chinese sovereign debt rose 0.44 percent to
110.78.
    The benchmark 10-year treasury yield opened down three basis
points at 3.05 percent, with policy bank debt down eight bps.
    China's central bank cut interest rates on Friday for the
sixth time in less than a year, and it again lowered the amount
of cash that banks must hold as reserves in a bid to jump start
growth in its cooling economy.
    The PBOC lowered the one-year benchmark bank lending rate by
25 bps to 4.35 percent, effective from Oct. 24.
    The reserve requirement ratio (RRR) was also cut by 50 bps
points for all banks, taking the ratio to 17.5 percent for the
biggest lenders, while banks that lend to agricultural firms and
small companies received another 50-basis-point reduction to
their RRR.
    The move came just ahead of a high-level meeting in Beijing
starting on Monday where senior Chinese leaders will thrash out
the country's economic blue-print for the next five years.
 

 Key money rates at a glance:
  
                  Volume-wei  Previous    Change (bps)               Volume
                  ghted       day (%)                                
                  average                                            
                  rate (%)                                           
 Interbank repo market
 Overnight        1.8773      1.8757      +0.16                      0.00
                                                                     
                                                                     
 Seven-day        2.4067      2.3821      +2.46                      0.00
                                                                     
                                                                     
 14-day           2.6840      2.7193      -3.53                      0.00
                                                                     
                                                                     
 Shanghai stock exchange repo market
 Overnight        2.0000      0.8850      +111.50                    231,241.7
                                                                     0
                                                                     
 Seven-day<CN7DR  2.3500      2.0000      +35.00                     19,527.80
 PO=SS>                                                              
 14-day           2.3050      2.0000      +30.50                     361.70
                                                                     
                                                                     
 PBOC Guidance Rates
 Overnight        1.8800      1.8800      +0.00                      
 <CN1DRPFIX=CFXS                                                     
 >                                                                   
 Seven-day        2.4300      2.4000      +3.00                      
 <CN7DRPFIX=CFXS                                                     
 >                                                                   
 14-day           2.7000      2.7300      -3.00                      
 <CN14DRPFIX=CFX                                                     
 S>                                                                  
 SHANGHAI INTERBANK OFFERED RATE
 Overnight        1.9000      1.9000      +0.00                      
                                                                     
 Seven-day        2.3970      2.3970      +0.00                      
                                                                     
 Three-month      3.1860      3.1825      +0.35                      
                                                                     
 
*This spread can be seen as a proxy for forward-looking market
expectations of an interest rate cut or rise
    
    >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    GRAPHICS
    Hot money flows link.reuters.com/xuv83w 
    Bank FX flows & reserves link.reuters.com/ken99s 
    Bank RRR & FX reserves link.reuters.com/sum99t 
   >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
    

 (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
