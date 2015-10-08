China RE sets price range for $2 bln HK IPO; to launch deal Monday-source

HONG KONG, Oct 8 (Reuters) - China’s biggest reinsurer, China Reinsurance (Group), is set to launch an up to $2 billion Hong Kong initial public offering on Monday after receiving strong feedback from investors for the deal, a source with direct knowledge of the plans told Reuters.

China RE, as the company is known, will offer the shares in an indicative range of HK$2.25 to HK$2.70 each, equivalent to a forecast price-to-book ratio of 1.12 to 1.3 times for 2015, said the source, who declined to be identified as details of the IPO have not yet been publicly disclosed.

China RE did not immediately respond to an e-mailed request for comment on the IPO price range.

The company plans to offer 5.77 billion new shares in the IPO, Thomson Reuters publication IFR previously reported. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)