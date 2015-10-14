China's "teapot" refinery champion bows out on a high

* Chinese official spent career fighting to save small refineries

By Florence Tan

SINGAPORE, Oct 15 (Reuters) - China is on course to become the world’s biggest crude oil importer and a determined 70-year-old woman from the country’s oil-rich hinterland who battled to save small “teapot” oil refineries can take some of the credit.

Liu Aiying has spent decades fighting against the dominance of powerful Chinese state oil firms to retain a role for teapots, which got their nickname because of their small size and basic equipment.

A rarity as a woman in a senior position in China’s oil sector, Liu helped save more than 80 small refineries employing thousands when Beijing sought to shut them in the 1990s.

And as the provincial official retires from her post, heading a group representing small refineries, China is opening up its tightly controlled oil industry in a move that is boosting crude imports.

“One of the major problems we faced was the government’s policy that relies on the two big companies to support China’s refining and petrochemical sector,” Liu said in an interview in Singapore, referring to the state giants Sinopec Corp and PetroChina.

This appeared to leave little room for teapots, which were first built along pipelines off the Shengli oilfield in Liu’s province of Shandong.

In the 1990s, China planned to shut plants with a capacity of less than 20,000 barrels per day (bpd), but nearly half were saved by Liu, who argued they were vital to the local economy and for fuel security.

Out of more than 200 teapots, 82 survived, she said.

A petroleum engineering graduate, Liu entered the civil service before eventually heading the Shandong Refinery Association.

She had to take on not only the vested interests of state oil companies and the central government but also the culture of the Chinese oil industry.

“It’s tough for a woman to work in a male-dominated industry,” said an oil executive with an independent Chinese refinery, who declined to be named due to company policy.

LEVEL PLAYING FIELD

Entry into the World Trade Organisation in 2000 gave Liu a helping hand since China had to take steps to open up its oil sector, including allowing small refineries to import fuel oil.

But teapots were still unable to ship in crude, the base fuel for refining, meaning plants ran at less than half their capacity, she said.

The government was allocating just 1.33 million tonnes a year (26,700 bpd) of crude to more than 20 teapot refiners in Shandong, or about a tenth of their capacity, said Liu.

Teapots also had to pay international prices of 1,200-1,700 yuan a tonne, while Sinopec’s refineries got crude at 905 yuan ($142.40).

“It was so unfair. I couldn’t take it lying down,” said Liu, her eyes lighting up as she described sending a letter to then-Premier Zhu Rongji in 2000 that within a week resulted in Sinopec being ordered to standardise crude prices.

In another victory, she successfully got the national railways to back down after the body said it would only transport oil for the two biggest state firms.

Liu said teapots showed their strategic importance in 2007 when they processed fuel flat out to help meet a huge supply shortfall after Sinopec had not produced enough.

“In the 40 days to the end of the year, we processed more than 3 million tonnes of crude,” she said.

Liu credits this with helping persuade Premier Li Keqiang to finally agree this year to give import quotas and licences to some private refiners to import crude directly.

Independent refiners will be able to import about 700,000 bpd of crude this year, or nearly 10 percent of China’s total, trading sources have said.

As the sector opens up, China’s crude imports outpaced the United States in April and were roughly on par in September, with the country expected to become the world’s top importer in the next few years. ($1 = 6.3559 Chinese yuan renminbi)