PetroChina Jinzhou refinery to restart CDU, shut FCC

BEIJING, May 4 (Reuters) - PetroChina, the country’s largest oil and gas producer, will restart next week a 80,000 barrels-per-day crude distillation unit at its Jinzhou refinery after one-month maintenance, an industry source said on Friday.

However, Jinzhou will shut down a 1.4 million tonne-per-year fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) unit from mid-May for one-month maintenance, the source said.

Accordingly, crude runs at the refinery will stand at around 98,900 bpd in May, slightly higher than 97,300 bpd last month, he added.

Jinzhou, in the northeastern province of Liaoning, has a crude processing capacity of 150,000 bpd. (Reporting by Judy Hua and David Stanway)