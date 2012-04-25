FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's WEPEC refinery restarts FCC unit after maintenance-source
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 25, 2012 / 8:31 AM / 5 years ago

China's WEPEC refinery restarts FCC unit after maintenance-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 25 (Reuters) - China’s leading export refinery West Pacific Petrochemical Corp (WEPEC) restarted a 2.5-million-tonne-per-year (tpy) fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) unit this week after one-month maintenance, an industry source said on Wednesday.

WEPEC, controlled by state oil giant PetroChina Co Ltd , would raise crude runs in May to about 170,000 barrels per day (bpd) from 133,800 bpd this month, the source said.

“Everything is back to normal,” said the source.

Reporting by Judy Hua and David Stanway; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.