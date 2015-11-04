FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China cabinet adds detail to state-owned enterprise reform plans
November 4, 2015 / 2:47 AM / 2 years ago

China cabinet adds detail to state-owned enterprise reform plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - China’s state council, the country’s cabinet-level body, on Wednesday added some detail to previous plans to reform its inefficient and heavily indebted state-owned sector.

Beyond reiterating commitments to make state-owned firms more efficient and responsive to market forces, the council added detail to plans on transferring state assets into private hands.

Notably, it said dividends and income from state enterprises would be used to fill in gaps at Chinese pension funds and other social security funds.

State enterprise reforms have disappointed many who wanted to see such firms make a more significant retreat out of China’s rapidly evolving economy.

However, the suggestion that their assets could be rerouted into pensions is seen as a positive step toward stimulating consumption and reducing corruption.

For the same reason ,the policies are seen as attracting resistance from vested interests. (Reporting by Pete Sweeney and Kevin Yao; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
