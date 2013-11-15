FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China releases sweeping reform plans
#Market News
November 15, 2013 / 11:21 AM / 4 years ago

China releases sweeping reform plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 15 (Reuters) - China released a raft of detailed reform plans on Friday, promising sweeping changes to the economy and the country’s social fabric as it seeks to unleash new sources of growth after three decades of breakneck expansion show signs of faltering.

A reform document released by the Communist Party following a four-day conclave of its top leaders said China would accelerate capital account convertibility, scrap residency restrictions in small cities and townships, integrate urban and rural social security systems and push forward with an environmental tax, among many other measures.

China will also ease its family planning policies and abolish a controversial labour camp system, according to the document, the official Xinhua news agency said on Friday.

The document was approved by the leaders’ meeting. In an initial communique they had promised “decisive” results by 2020.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
