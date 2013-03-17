Bank of China chairman named head of securities regulator -report

BEIJING, March 17 (Reuters) - The chairman of Bank of China Ltd, Xiao Gang, has been named head of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, the China Securities Journal reported on its website on Sunday.

Xiao, 54, was named at a Sunday meeting of the commission, the official Securities Journal said.

The appointment comes amid a flurry of appointments to head ministries and other top agencies as China’s annual parliamentary session comes to an end on Sunday. (Reporting by Sally Huang; writing by Terril Yue Jones; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)