CORRECTED-China central bank allows entry of foreign bank card firms
June 7, 2016 / 9:51 AM / in a year

CORRECTED-China central bank allows entry of foreign bank card firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to show foreign bank card firms allowed entry)

BEIJING, June 7 (Reuters) - China will “fully open up” its 55-trillion-yuan ($8.4-trillion) card payment market to spur competition, the People’s Bank of China said late on Tuesday.

Qualified foreign companies can apply to set up bank card clearing institutions in China and must meet the same standards and processes as domestic companies, the central bank said in an online statement.

Foreign investors are permitted to participate in China’s bank card clearing market by acquiring a domestic card clearing firm, it added. ($1=6.5699 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

