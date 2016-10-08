FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Beijing, Shanghai propose curbs on who can drive for ride-hailing services
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 8, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

Beijing, Shanghai propose curbs on who can drive for ride-hailing services

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING Oct 8 (Reuters) - Transportation regulators in Beijing and Shanghai are proposing restrictions on who can operate as drivers for ride-hailing services such as Didi Chuxing and Uber, possibly making it tougher for those services to recruit drivers.

Regulators in Beijing and Shanghai - the transport commissions of the municipal governments of Beijing and Shanghai - separately issued draft policies on Saturday as part of an effort to seek public comment. Both commissions posted draft policies on their respective website.

It was not clear whether the moves were coordinated.

According to the draft regulations, in Beijing the city's transport commission is proposing to require individuals driving for ride-hailing services to have local household registration, banning migrant workers from outside the mega cities to operate cars for those services.

The city also wants those drivers to operate only locally registered vehicles, among other requirements such as age limits for drivers. Shanghai's transport commission is proposing almost identical draft regulations. (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu in Beijing; editing by Mark Heinrich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.