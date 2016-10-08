BEIJING Oct 8 Transportation regulators in
Beijing and Shanghai are proposing restrictions on who can
operate as drivers for ride-hailing services such as Didi
Chuxing and Uber, possibly making it tougher for those
services to recruit drivers.
Regulators in Beijing and Shanghai - the transport
commissions of the municipal governments of Beijing and Shanghai
- separately issued draft policies on Saturday as part of an
effort to seek public comment. Both commissions posted draft
policies on their respective website.
It was not clear whether the moves were coordinated.
According to the draft regulations, in Beijing the city's
transport commission is proposing to require individuals driving
for ride-hailing services to have local household registration,
banning migrant workers from outside the mega cities to operate
cars for those services.
The city also wants those drivers to operate only locally
registered vehicles, among other requirements such as age limits
for drivers. Shanghai's transport commission is proposing almost
identical draft regulations.
