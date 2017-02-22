FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's regulators to create asset management supervisory framework
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
February 22, 2017 / 8:17 AM / 6 months ago

China's regulators to create asset management supervisory framework

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Feb 22 (Reuters) - China's central bank and other financial regulatory bodies are creating a universal framework for the oversight of the asset management industry, Chen Wenhui, the vice chairman of the country's insurance regulator, told a news conference.

Reuters reported earlier on Wednesday China's financial regulators had circulated a draft framework of new rules aimed at curbing risks and reducing leverage in the booming asset management industry.

Reporting By Matthew Miller, Writing By Shu Zhang

