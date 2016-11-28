FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
China regulator warns risks increasing for insurers' credit assets
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Exchange-Traded Funds
Boring investments can be appealing, but risk is growing
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
North Korea
Russian nuclear-capable bombers fly near North Korea
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
The Wider Image
Injured Venezuelan activists struggle to heal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 28, 2016 / 4:15 AM / 9 months ago

China regulator warns risks increasing for insurers' credit assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - China's insurance regulator said on Monday that risks are rising for insurers' credit assets, according to a post on the official website of the regulator.

The China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC) has adopted a slew of measures this year to reduce risks from insurers, from reining in aggressive acquisitions to investing in long-term assets using short-term funds.

Chen Wenhui, the vice chairman of the CIRC, said 80 percent of insurance assets were invested in credit-related assets and credit risks were rising, even as insurance firms chase higher yields.

There were still gaps between the use of insurance funds in China and more mature markets, such as deficiencies in corporate governance and Chinese insurers' involvement in insider trading, he said.

The international political and economic situation is complex, adding to the risks faced by insurance funds, he said. (Reporting by Engen Tham; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.