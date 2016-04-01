FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China still studying rules for stock exchange listings by OTC-traded firms
April 1, 2016 / 9:05 AM / a year ago

China still studying rules for stock exchange listings by OTC-traded firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 1 (Reuters) - China’s securities regulator is still studying rules to allow stock exchange listings by companies already traded in the over the counter (OTC) market, according to a statement posted on the official microblog of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) on Friday.

The State Council, China’s cabinet, had previously stated that OTC traded companies meeting requirements can apply to transfer to stock exchanges, however CSRC has not released any guidance on how this would proceed in practice. (Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

