December 18, 2015 / 8:47 AM / 2 years ago

China regulator to conduct stress tests on securities and futures institutions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 18 (Reuters) - China’s stock regulator said on Friday it would conduct stress tests on securities and futures institutions to obtain a comprehensive understanding of the capital markets.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission said it plans to examine how firms perform under extreme conditions, such as certain liquidity situations among others, Zhang Xiaojun, a spokesman for the CSRC, told a news conference.

The tests will provide the CSRC with information with which it can adjust policy, he said. (Reporting by Zhang Xiaochong in Beijing and Engen Tham in Shanghai)

