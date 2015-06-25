FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Reinsurance mandates banks for up to $2 bln HK share listing-IFR
June 25, 2015 / 3:22 PM / 2 years ago

China Reinsurance mandates banks for up to $2 bln HK share listing-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 25 (Reuters) - China’s biggest reinsurer, China Reinsurance (Group), has mandated China International Capital Corp (CICC), HSBC and UBS AG to help manage a planned Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) worth up to $2 billion, IFR reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the deal.

The three banks were named joint sponsors for the IPO, expected in the fourth quarter of the year, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

China Reinsurance didn’t respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company would join a series of brokerages, insurers and banks raising more than $30 billion in new funds through equity offerings in the next few months in Hong Kong, making 2015 the busiest year for the financial services sector since 2010. (Reporting by Fiona Lau and Ken Wang of IFR; Additional reporting by Shu Zhang in Beijing; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

