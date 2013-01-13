FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China plans pilot scheme for individual overseas investment
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 13, 2013 / 12:10 PM / 5 years ago

China plans pilot scheme for individual overseas investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 13 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said it will make preparations this year to launch a trial programme to allow individuals to invest in overseas financial markets, a move designed to strengthen the role of its currency abroad.

The People’s Bank of China said in a statement posted on its website that “related preparatory work” for a trial domestic individual investor programme was one of its major tasks in 2013. It did not elaborate.

The bank said it would also press forward with a pilot renminbi-denominated scheme, launched in late 2011, to allow Hong Kong subsidiaries of China’s fund houses and brokerages to raise off-shore yuan in mainland capital markets.

The central bank said it would seek to strengthen the role of the yuan on overseas markets this year by simplifying cross-border settlement and auditing procedures.

It said it would also continue to promote bilateral currency swaps and implement currency settlement agreements with other countries.

Reporting by David Stanway. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.