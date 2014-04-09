FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Dev Bank increases lending for home renovation - report
#Chinese Labor Unrest
April 9, 2014 / 12:40 AM / 3 years ago

China Dev Bank increases lending for home renovation - report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 9 (Reuters) - The China Development Bank will increase lending to spruce up rundown housing in April, state media reported, as Beijing takes cautious steps to selectively stimulate its economy.

The report follows a decision by China’s cabinet last week to speed up renovation of rundown communities in urban regions. The move is perceived by many economists as a kind of “mini-stimulus” package that will allow the government to inject cash into the economy in a targeted way in response to signs of slowing growth in the first quarter.

The official Xinhua news service quoted CDB president Hu Huaibang as saying at a conference the bank would accelerate approval for loans to renovate rundown communities in China, aiming to lend 100 billion yuan ($16.14 billion) by the end of April.

The report said the CDB has already committed 140 billion yuan to low-income housing projects in the first three months of the year, a tenfold increase year on year, and has made loans totalling 31.2 billion in the first quarter.

This compares to a total of 623 billion yuan lent to low-income housing between 2005 and 2013, the report said.

$1 = 6.1968 Chinese Yuan Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

