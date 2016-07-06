China Resources Beer plans $1.2 bln rights issue to fund stake purchase

HONG KONG, July 6 (Reuters) - China Resources Beer (Holdings) Co Ltd said on Wednesday it plans to raise HK$9.51 billion ($1.2 billion) via a rights issue to fund the purchase of SABMiller's stake in their joint venture as well as expansion plans.

The Chinese brewer, which owns the Snow beer brand, plans to issue around 811 million rights shares at HK$11.73, a 30.76 percent discount to the previous close. Qualifying shareholders will be entitled to one rights share for every three shares held.

Controlling shareholder CRH Beer, which holds 51.67 percent of the company, has undertaken to take up its entitlement. ($1 = 7.7588 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)