FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
UPDATE 1-China Resources Beer swings to profit in 2016, eyes acquisitions
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 21, 2017 / 5:33 AM / 5 months ago

UPDATE 1-China Resources Beer swings to profit in 2016, eyes acquisitions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Says beer sales volume rose 0.3 pct in 2016

* Average selling price up 2.3 pct

* Aims to grow organically and through acquisitions (Add earnings details, company comments)

HONG KONG, March 21 (Reuters) - China Resources Beer (Holdings) Co Ltd reported its first annual profit in three years on Tuesday as it focused on its flagship Snow brand and expanded sales in various Chinese cities, and said it would grow through acquisitions.

"Looking ahead, the overall market capacity may fluctuate due to the various lingering uncertainties in the macro economy and ongoing intense competition," Chairman Chen Lang said in a statement.

"The business will continue to be developed through both organic growth and evaluation of suitable potential acquisition opportunities, which will play out more synergy effects brought about by mergers and acquisitions," Chen said.

The owner of Chinese beer brand Snow on Tuesday posted profit of 629 million yuan ($91.1 million), compared with a restated 4.1 billion yuan loss in 2015 including losses in other businesses, which it sold to its parent in September 2015.

Revenue increased 2.6 percent to 28.69 billion yuan.

Beer sales volume increased 0.3 percent to 11.72 million kilolitres amid unfavourable weather conditions, a sluggish economic environment and high competition. Average selling prices increased 2.3 percent.

China Resources Beer in October said it wholly owned China Resources Snow Breweries after buying the 49 percent stake it did not already own from SABMiller PLC for $1.6 billion

"It is expected that the benefit of the acquisition of 49 percent stake will be fully reflected in 2017," Chen said.

Analysts see further upside potential on the stock if the Chinese brewer co-operates or co-invests with international brands to speed up product-mix upgrades.

Shares of China Resources Beer eased 0.5 percent after the results, lagging a 0.3 percent gain in the benchmark index .

$1 = 6.9060 Chinese yuan Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.