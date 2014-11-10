China Resources Land says chairman quits for personal reasons

HONG KONG, Nov 10 (Reuters) - China Resources Land Ltd , a Chinese property developer, said on Monday that its chairman Wu Xiangdong has resigned with effect from Nov. 9 due to personal reasons.

“Mr. Wu has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the board and there are no other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the company in relation to his resignation as chairman,” Vice Chairman Tang Yong said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

Tang, an executive director, has been appointed as vice chairman effective Nov 9. It gave no further details.

Hong Kong-listed shares in China Resources Land were down 6.8 percent at HK$16.80 on Monday.

The company’s state-owned parent China Resources Holdings Co Ltd, a holding company for a group of energy, land and consumer businesses in mainland China and Hong Kong, has come under scrutiny from mainland anti-corruption investigators.

A spokeswoman for China Resources Land referred to the stock exchange filing when asked if Wu’s resignation had any link to investigations at the parent company.

In April, China’s anti-corruption body said the then-chairman of China Resources Holdings, Song Lin, was being investigated on suspicion of a serious violation of discipline, a term used to refer to corrupt activities. Song, who denied the accusations, was later replaced as chairman.

In August, a government newspaper said Chinese police were questioning the former audit director of China Resources Holdings as part of a broad investigation into suspected corruption at the state-owned company. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Edmund Klamann)