China Resources Land seeks clearance to issue up to $3.1 bln onshore bond
March 15, 2016 / 6:11 AM / a year ago

China Resources Land seeks clearance to issue up to $3.1 bln onshore bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 15 (Reuters) - Property developer China Resources Land Ltd has filed for regulatory approval to issue a medium-term bond of up to 20 billion yuan ($3.07 billion) in China, potentially becoming the first state-backed developer incorporated outside the mainland to issue an onshore corporate bond.

In an statement, the firm said it has applied to the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors for clearance to issue medium-term notes in multiple tranches, with a proposed first tranche of 5 billion yuan. China Resources didn’t say what it planned to do with proceeds from the issue.

While other Hong Kong-listed Chinese developers began issuing onshore corporate bonds in the middle of last year, state-backed players have so far been prevented from doing so by regulatory restrictions.

The onshore market was further opened up to the property development industry at the end of year when overseas-incorporated Country Garden Holdings Co issued a ‘panda’ bond - a yuan-denominated bond issued by offshore companies in China - for up to 20 billion yuan.

$1 = 6.5053 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

