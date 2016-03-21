China Resources Land annual core profit jumps 19 pct, misses estimates

HONG KONG, March 21 (Reuters) - State-backed property developer China Resources Land Ltd said on Monday core profit jumped 19 percent last year and it remains positive about the country’s property market due to supportive policies from Beijing.

China’s eighth-largest property developer said core profit, which excludes investment gains and losses, climbed to HK$14.2 billion ($1.8 billion). But it missed an average Thomson Reuters Starmine SmartEstimate of HK$16.7 billion from 27 analysts.

Net profit during the period rose 15.8 percent to HK$17.5 billion.

China’s home prices rose climbed 3.6 percent in February from a year ago, the fastest clip in almost two years, thanks to red-hot demand in big cities, but risks of overheating in some places combined with weak growth in smaller cities threaten to put more stress on an already slowing economy.

The company said the property sector would benefit from supportive policies including a moderate monetary environment, an acceleration in new-round urbanization, inventory clearance measures as well as the formal end to China’s one-child policy.

Shares of the developer eased 1.2 percent after the earnings announcement. The broader market rose 0.2 percent. ($1 = 7.7541 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)