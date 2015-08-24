UPDATE 1-China Resources Land says more big city sales boost H1 margins

(Adds context on market, details on margins, sales)

HONG KONG, Aug 24 (Reuters) - China Resources Land Ltd said on Monday an increase in sales in more developed cities, where it mainly owns luxury properties, had boosted its first-half margins, as other developers face a squeeze due to high land costs and slower sales.

The state-backed firm, China’s eighth-largest developer by sales, said 40 percent of the 37 billion yuan ($5.78 billion) in contracted sales it had notched in the first six months were in bigger cities such as Shenzhen, Shanghai and Beijing, where selling prices, especially for high-end properties, are higher.

Overall, contracted sales of the Shenzhen-based company jumped 45 percent from the same year-ago period, while gross profit margins also rose 1.8 percentage points.

“Our gross margin rose because of the improvement on the geographical structure (of our developments),” Vice Chairman Tang Yong told reporters after the company reported its first-half core profit rose 32 percent to HK$5.02 billion.

Chief financial officer James Yu said margins of projects in bigger cities were around 49 percent and forecast the company’s overall margin to remain stable at 32.2 percent in the next two years.

Last week, China’s largest property developer by sales, China Vanke Co Ltd reported a 5.5 percent rise in first-half core-net profit, but said operating margins shrank due to higher purchasing costs.

Property sales in China have bottomed out in the first half after a year-long slump, propped up by a barrage of government support measures since last September, with home prices, especially in first-tier, developed cities, rising for a third consecutive month in July. ($1 = 6.4029 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Miral Fahmy)