China FX reserves rise in October to $3.5255 trln
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
#Basic Materials
November 7, 2015 / 4:51 AM / in 2 years

China FX reserves rise in October to $3.5255 trln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - China’s foreign exchange reserves, the world’s largest, rose by $11.5 billion in October to $3.5255 trillion, central bank data showed on Saturday.

The value of China’s gold reserves stood at $63.261 billion at the end of October, up from $61.2 billion at the end of September, the People’s Bank of China said on its website.

China’s International Monetary Fund (IMF) reserve position stood at $4.638 billion, down from $4.69 billion the previous month. It held $10.36 billion of IMF Special Drawing Rights at the end of last month, down from $10.47 billion at the end of September.

The central bank in July shifted to reporting its foreign exchange reserves on a monthly basis after adopting the IMF’s Special Data Dissemination Standard (SDDS). The bank had previously released the data on a quarterly basis.

Reporting by Engen Tham and William Zhang; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
