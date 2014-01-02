FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-China Jan major reservoir volumes down 4.3 pct on month
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Sessions defends Trump on NFL
U.S.
Sessions defends Trump on NFL
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 2, 2014 / 7:46 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-China Jan major reservoir volumes down 4.3 pct on month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Water stocks at China’s major reservoirs in early January fell 4.3 percent from a month earlier, according to data from the country’s Ministry of Water Resources.

Water volumes in major hydropower reservoirs in early January (millions of cubic metres):

2014 2013 Pct

change

Jan 2 Dec 3 m/m Three Gorges 37,500 38,800 -3.4 Xinanjiang 11,600 12,300 -5.7 Longyang Gorge 18,900 19,900 -5.0 Danjiangkou 7,880 8,330 -5.4 Total* 75,880 79,330 -4.3

Inventories in the above reservoirs account for around a third of stocks in more than 700 reservoirs tracked by the ministry. (Reporting By Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.