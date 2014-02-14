FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-China Feb major reservoir volumes down 8.3 pct on month
February 14, 2014 / 6:31 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-China Feb major reservoir volumes down 8.3 pct on month

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Water stocks at China's major
reservoirs in mid-February fell 8.3 percent compared to last
month, according to data from the country's Ministry of Water
Resources.
    Water volumes in major hydropower reservoirs in early
January (millions of cubic metres):

                         2014         2014         Pct   
                                                 change    
                        Feb 14       Jan 2        
 Three Gorges           30,679      37,500       -18.2
 Xinanjiang             11,240      11,600        -3.1
 Longyang Gorge         17,561      18,900        -7.1
 Danjiangkou             9,969       7,880       +26.5
 Fengman                 5,035       5,492*       -8.3
 Baishan                 4,284       4,490*       -4.6 
 Total*                 78,768      85,862        -8.3
         
Inventories in the above reservoirs account for around a third
of stocks in more than 700 reservoirs tracked by the ministry.
* Data from Jan. 13 

 (Reporting By David Stanway; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

