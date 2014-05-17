FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former China Resources executive under investigation - anti-graft body
#Industrials
May 17, 2014 / 3:11 AM / 3 years ago

Former China Resources executive under investigation - anti-graft body

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 17 (Reuters) - A former executive of state-owned China Resources (Holdings) Co. Ltd, a conglomerate of energy, land and consumer businesses in mainland China and Hong Kong, is under investigation, China’s top anti-corruption body said.

Wang Shuaiting, vice chairman of China Travel Service (Holding) Hong Kong, is suspected of serious disciplinary violations - Beijing’s official jargon for graft - during his tenure at China Resources, the China Central Discipline Inspection Commission said in a one-line statement on its website (www.ccdi.gov.cn).

The probe follows a similar investigation into Song Lin, the ex-chairman of China Resources who has been sacked from his post, according state media.

Such investigations are part of a wider anti-corruption drive launched by President Xi Jinping, who has vowed to tackle pervasive graft, saying he will go after high-flying “tigers” as well as lowly “flies”. (Reporting by Polly Yam in HONG KONG and Chen Aizhu in BEIJING; Editing by Paul Tait)

