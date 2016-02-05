FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Resources Pharmaceutical plans HK IPO worth at least $1 bln-IFR
February 5, 2016 / 7:52 AM / 2 years ago

China Resources Pharmaceutical plans HK IPO worth at least $1 bln-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 5 (Reuters) - China Resources Pharmaceutical Group, a unit of state-owned conglomerate China Resources (Holdings) Co Ltd., plans a Hong Kong initial public offering of at least $1 billion, IFR reported on Friday, citing people close to the deal.

CR Pharma, as the company is called, has sent a request for proposals to banks seeking a role in the deal, with a deadline of Feb. 16 for banks to respond, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

CR Pharma didn’t immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment on the listing plans. (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

