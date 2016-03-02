FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CR Pharma mandates BofA, CCB, Goldman as sponsors of HK IPO -IFR
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
March 2, 2016 / 9:01 AM / 2 years ago

CR Pharma mandates BofA, CCB, Goldman as sponsors of HK IPO -IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 2 (Reuters) - China Resources Pharmaceutical Group, a unit of state-owned conglomerate China Resources Co Ltd., has mandated three banks as sponsors of a planned Hong Kong initial public offering of at least $1 billion, IFR reported on Wednesday, citing people close to the deal.

CR Pharma, as the company is called, tapped Bank of America Merrill Lynch, CCB International and Goldman Sachs to manage the deal, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

CR Pharma didn’t immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment on the listing plans. (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.