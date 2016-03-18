UPDATE 1-China Resources Beer's loss widens, to focus on premium beers

* Sees low single-digit growth in beer sales volume, price in 2016

* Says no plan to sell CR Snow stake for now

* Says open to acquisitions, partnership opportunities in future (Adds executive’s comment, updates stock price)

By Donny Kwok

HONG KONG, March 18 (Reuters) - China Resources Beer (Holdings), which controls the nation’s largest brewer that makes the world’s No. 1-selling Snow beer, posted a wider loss in 2015 due to losses in non-beer businesses that were hit by a slowing economy.

The Chinese brewer, which earlier this month announced the purchase of London-based SABMiller’s 49 percent stake in their CR Snow joint venture for $1.6 billion, said its net loss grew to nearly HK$4 billion ($516 million) last year from HK$161 million in 2014.

Revenue increased 1 percent to HK$34.82 billion. The company sold off its non-beer businesses to its parent in September but their underperformance till then during the year hurt the bottomline.

Profits from its beer business rose 9.2 percent to HK$831 million, helped by a 3.2 percent increase in average selling prices. That was despite sales volume decreasing 1.3 percent in a market that is shrinking due to slower economic growth and changes in consumer spending habits.

Jason Hou, general manager of the China Resources Snow Breweries joint venture through which the company runs its beer operations, said he expected to see low single-digit growth in both beer sales volume and average selling price for this year.

“We will not cut our price,” Hou told a results conference. “We will focus on developing our mid- to super-premium beer products in the next few years, tracking the growth trend of this market segment in the mainland.”

The premium beers segment is expected to make up over a third of the $80 billion Chinese market by the end of the decade - compared to less than 10 percent in 2010.

The brewer expects consolidation in the beer industry going forward and plans to grow its business organically and through acquisitions.

“We believe that the beer market will be further consolidated over the medium term, especially at the expense of smaller regional players,” Chairman Chen Lang said in a statement.

The company has no plans to sell a stake in CR Snow for now but is open for partnership and acquisitions opportunities in the future, Hou said. The company said it planned to use a combination of funding options for the stake purchase from SABMiller.

Its shares ended up 3 percent on Friday, outpacing a 0.8 percent rise in the benchmark Hong Kong index. ($1 = 7.7556 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Muralikumar Anantharaman)