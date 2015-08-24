China Resources Land says H1 core profit up 32 pct on property market revival

HONG KONG, Aug 24 (Reuters) - State-backed property developer China Resources Land Ltd said on Monday core profit rose 32 percent in the first six months, helped by the improving property and consumer retail market.

The Shenzhen-based company said it will open four shopping malls in the second half to expand its commercial properties portfolio, following a national consumption recovery since the second quarter.

“Sector policies and monetary policies are likely to remain loose,” the country’s eighth-biggest developer said in a statement. “First-time homebuyers and first-time upgraders remain as the mainstream and healthy demand for property.”

Core profit, which excludes investment gains and losses, was HK$5.02 billion ($647.5 million) for the half-year. Net profit climbed 26.6 percent to HK$6.45 billion.

Property sales bottomed out in the first half after a year-long slump, propped up by a barrage of government support measures since last September, with home prices rising for a third consecutive month in July. ($1 = 7.7528 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)