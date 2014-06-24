FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China may miss 2014 public revenue target - finance minister
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
June 24, 2014 / 1:20 PM / 3 years ago

China may miss 2014 public revenue target - finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, June 24 (Reuters) - China may have difficulty meeting its fiscal revenue target for 2014 due to a slowing economy and tax reform, the country’s finance minister said on Tuesday.

“For the rest of the year, as the downward pressure remains for the economy, and as China expands experiments to replace income tax with value-added tax, we expect difficulty achieving the public revenue target,” finance minister Lou Jiwei told a regular meeting of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, China’s parliament.

Fiscal revenues rose 7.2 percent in May from the same month last year, slowing from a 9.2 percent rise in April. The ministry attributed the smaller annual increase in May to the slowdown in the economy and falling property transactions.

The government is aiming for a fiscal deficit equivalent to 2.1 percent of GDP this year. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.