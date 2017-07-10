BEIJING, July 10 The Chinese hospital treating sick dissident Liu Xiaobo said on Monday he is seriously ill.

Liu, 61, was jailed for 11 years in 2009 for "inciting subversion of state power" after he helped write a petition known as "Charter 08" calling for sweeping political reforms.

He was recently moved from jail to a hospital in the northeastern Chinese city of Shenyang to be treated for late-stage liver cancer. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Robert Birsel)