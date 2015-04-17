FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China court jails journalist accused of leaking state secrets for 7 years
April 17, 2015 / 1:46 AM / 2 years ago

China court jails journalist accused of leaking state secrets for 7 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 17 (Reuters) - A Chinese court has sentenced a journalist accused of leaking an internal Communist Party document to a foreign website to seven years in prison, her lawyer said on Friday, a ruling that reflects the sensitivity surrounding the party’s inner workings.

Gao Yu, 71, who was tried behind closed doors in Beijing last November, was convicted on a charge of providing state secrets to foreign contacts, her lawyer, Mo Shaoping, said.

Rights activists have condemned Gao’s detention and trial, saying it indicates a widening crackdown on dissent. Last month, the United States called on China to release Gao at the United Nations Human Rights Council session in Geneva. (Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee)

