By Christian Shepherd
| BEIJING, July 7
BEIJING, July 7 The brother-in-law of Chinese
dissident Liu Xiaobo has denied that doctors have halted
medication for him, in a letter released by the hospital
treating the Nobel Peace laureate, following rumours that he was
too ill for treatment to continue.
Liu, 61, was jailed for 11 years in 2009 for "inciting
subversion of state power" after he helped write a petition
known as "Charter 08" calling for sweeping political reforms.
He was recently moved from jail to a hospital in China's
northeastern city of Shenyang to be treated for late-stage liver
cancer.
"Liu Xiaobo has not stopped being medicated, but because his
condition is grave and the tumour is rapidly progressing, after
a consultation by top domestic specialists, the medication has
been adjusted, with his family's consent," the letter read.
"I express resentment at the people who spread and create
rumours and distort facts," added the handwritten document that
appeared to be written and signed by the brother-in-law, Liu
Hui, and was released late on Thursday on the hospital website.
A woman who answered the hospital telephone said she did not
know about Liu's case.
Also on Thursday, the hospital said in a statement that
doctors had stopped using sorafenib, a drug to fight liver
cancer, and Chinese medicines, because of Liu's worsening
condition.
Neither the statement nor the letter identified the
treatments now being administered to Liu.
Earlier, the hospital had said Liu's liver function had
worsened, with his levels of bilirubin gradually rising, and
that he had a thrombosis on his lower left leg.
A family friend of Liu said his medication had been halted
as his liver was unable to take it.
Calls have grown from rights groups, international bodies
and western governments for China to allow Liu and his wife Liu
Xia to be treated overseas if they wish.
The European Parliament on Thursday urged the Chinese
government to immediately release the couple from house arrest,
and allow Liu to seek treatment freely.
"The Chinese government often pressures family members to
write statements or record videos to make claims in its favour,"
Patrick Poon, a China researcher for rights group Amnesty
International, said in a message, referring to the letter.
"If Liu Hui is free, why can't he talk to journalists?"
added Poon, who is based in Hong Kong.
China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a
request for comment on the remarks.
The hospital has invited doctors from the United States and
Germany to help with Liu's treatment, the Shenyang city justice
department said on Wednesday.
Diplomatic sources in Beijing say China has been nervous the
concerns over Liu could overshadow President Xi Jinping's
appearance at a summit of the Group of 20 nations in Hamburg,
Germany, on Friday and Saturday.
At the meeting, Xi will seek to project Chinese leadership
on issues such as climate change and free trade.
(Reporting by Christian Shepherd; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)