STOCKHOLM, Jan 25 (Reuters) - China has released a Swedish man taken into custody earlier this month suspected of acts detrimental to the country’s national security, the Swedish Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Peter Dahlin, 35-year-old co-founder of the Chinese Urgent Action Working Group, an organisation that worked with Chinese human rights lawyers, was taken into custody three weeks ago. (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; editing by Ralph Boulton)