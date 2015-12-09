UN calls on China to end rife torture, crackdown on lawyers

* U.N. issues report on China’s record on torture

* Torture “deeply entrenched” in police stations and prisons

* Strong recommendations follow first review since 2008

* UN watchdog calls for end to torture, close “black jails”

* “Stop sanctioning lawyers”, UN experts say

By Stephanie Nebehay

GENEVA, Dec 9(Reuters) - A United Nations rights watchdog called on China on Wednesday to halt torture of detainees that it said remains rife in police stations and prisons, and to close its secret “black jails”.

The U.N. Committee against Torture voiced deep concern about the deaths in custody of several high-profile political prisoners and at China’s crackdown on lawyers. At least 25 of 200 lawyers rounded up since July remain in detention, it said.

The 10 independent experts asked Beijing to report back in one year on progress in complying with an international treaty banning torture. Their recommendations came after examining China’s record at a two-day hearing last month, the first review since 2008.

“The Committee remains seriously concerned over consistent reports indicating that the practice of torture and ill-treatment is still deeply entrenched in the criminal justice system, which overly relies on confessions as the basis for convictions,” the Committee said.

In Beijing, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said she had not seen the report. “But in recent years China has been promoting the rule of law and has made great efforts in all regards including on opposing torture,” she told a daily news briefing, speaking ahead of the report’s release.

The U.N. watchdog said it had numerous credible reports that “document in detail cases of torture, deaths in custody, arbitrary detention and disappearances of Tibetans”.

Human rights activists, lawyers, petitioners, political dissidents and members of religious or ethnic minorities “continue to be charged, or threatened to be charged, with broadly-defined offences as a form of intimidation”, it said, citing charges of endangering national security or terrorism. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva; additional reporting by Ben Blanchard in Beijing; Editing by Toby Chopra)