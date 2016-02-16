FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UN rights boss urges China to release lawyers, treat HK booksellers fairly
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 16, 2016 / 9:36 AM / 2 years ago

UN rights boss urges China to release lawyers, treat HK booksellers fairly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The top United Nations human rights official urged China on Tuesday to release all lawyers detained since July, including 15 arrested last month, saying it was wrong to prosecute or sanction them for their work.

Zeid Ra‘ad Al Hussein, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, also voiced concern for five booksellers from Hong Kong who have gone missing and urged Beijing authorities to ensure a “fair and transparent procedure” for their cases.

“We are seeing a very worrying pattern in China that has serious implications for civil society and the important work they do across the country,” Zeid said in a statement, voicing fears that a Chinese draft law on non-governmental organisations would curb freedoms of expression and assembly.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.