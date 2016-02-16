FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China says missing bookseller doesn't want his case hyped up
#Chinese Labor Unrest
February 16, 2016 / 11:53 PM / 2 years ago

China says missing bookseller doesn't want his case hyped up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Feb 17 (Reuters) - China hit back at U.N. criticism of its human rights record on Tuesday, saying a group of detained lawyers had committed serious economic crimes and missing Hong Kong bookseller Lee Bo was assisting a police enquiry and didn’t want publicity.

“Lee repeatedly clarified that he voluntarily went back to mainland China for assisting in the investigation, and is safe and sound,” China’s mission in Geneva said in a statement. “Lee hopes that the general public respect his personal choice and privacy and do not hype up attention on the case.” (Reporting by Tom Miles in London; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
