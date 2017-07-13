FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. calls on China to release Liu Xiaobo's wife and let her leave
July 13, 2017 / 3:55 PM / 17 minutes ago

WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson expressed condolences for the death of Nobel Peace Prize-winner Liu Xiaobo on Thursday and called on China to release his wife Liu Xia and let her leave the country.

"Today, I join those in China and around the world in mourning the tragic passing of 2010 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Liu Xiaobo, who died while serving a lengthy prison sentence in China for promoting peaceful democratic reform," Tillerson said in a statement.

"I call on the Chinese government to release Liu Xia from house arrest and allow her to depart China, according to her wishes." (Reporting by David Brunnstrom)

