China accelerates approvals for domestic investment by offshore yuan
June 3, 2013 / 7:01 AM / in 4 years

China accelerates approvals for domestic investment by offshore yuan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 3 (Reuters) - China granted 15.6 billion yuan ($2.54 billion) in quotas allowing offshore yuan to be invested in mainland capital markets in May, the biggest monthly amount this year, a jump that would help make the currency more attractive to foreigners.

In April, the foreign currency regulator granted 6.3 billion yuan in combined quotas under the Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) scheme after suspending approvals in February and March as regulators prepared for an expansion of the program.

RQFII was launched in 2011 to allow overseas investors to buy Chinese stocks and bonds using offshore yuan.

The scheme has so far included Hong Kong subsidiaries of mainland financial institutions, but foreign asset managers including AllianceBernstein and Hang Seng Investment Management have also applied to participate, according to a source with direct knowldege of the matter.

