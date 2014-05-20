FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia, China yet to agree on gas deal price
May 20, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

Russia, China yet to agree on gas deal price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, May 20 (Reuters) - China and Russia have not yet reached a price agreement on a long-awaited gas supply contract and talks are still continuing between both parties, the Kremlin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

“The visit is not over yet. Talks will continue ... substantial progress is reached but there is still work to do on price,” Peskov told reporters as he accompanied President Vladimir Putin on a visit to China.

Russia, which shares a 4,300-kilometre (2,700-mile) border with China, is looking to shield itself from Western sanctions and has been pivoting towards Asia by ramping up energy deals. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Fayen Wong; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and Amran Abocar)

