Russia may exempt China gas from mineral extraction tax - Ifax
May 22, 2014 / 8:20 AM / 3 years ago

Russia may exempt China gas from mineral extraction tax - Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 22 (Reuters) - Russia will consider exempting gas sent to China from mineral extraction tax, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday in comments cited by the Interfax news agency.

Siluanov said that the issue of tax exemptions, including zero mineral extraction tax, “will be considered from the point of view of the effectiveness of these deliveries”, Interfax reported, citing comments made on the sidelines of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum. (Reporting By Jason Bush)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
